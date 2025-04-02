SASYDA PRESIDENT CONDEMNS MINISTER OF JUSTICE’S INTERVIEW ON DIAMOND TV As DULL AND INCOMPETENT.





The President of (SASYDA) southern African students and youth development association Ibrahim Kabwe mwamba strongly criticizes the Minister of Justice’s Hon princess kasune recent interview on Diamond TV by Costa, where she demonstrated a lack of understanding of the constitution amendments beyond affirmative action. Furthermore, the Minister was accused of misrepresenting former President Obama’s statement on strong laws vs. strong institutions in Africa .The Minister was not ready for the interview she willingly attended! She thought it was Parliament where she goes to issue statements & no interrogation.





The SASYDA President argues that the UPND government is neglecting the needs of its people by prioritizing constitutional amendments over pressing issues such as:





– Expensive Fuel: High fuel prices continue to burden Zambian citizens which has triggered to the high cost of living crisis.

– Mealie Meal Shortages: The staple food remains scarce, affecting the most vulnerable populations it’s very expensive to procure a bag of mealie meal .

– Corruption: Widespread corruption persists, undermining trust in institutions politically inclined people are protected by state house to investigated by law enforcement agencies .



– Human Rights Abuses: The government’s commitment to protecting human rights remains questionable the human rights chairperson is a pure Cadre of the UPND .





The President also questions President Hichilema’s commitment to supporting youths, disabled people, and women, citing the replacement of Hon. Garry Nkombo with an older individual.





We urge all the youths, students, women, and physically challenged persons to reject the constitution amendment bill, the SASYDA President stated. This bill serves the interests of the UPND and President Hichilema, rather than the Zambian people.



Ibrahim Kabwe mwamba

SASYDA PRESIDENT