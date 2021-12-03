Congratulations to you Mr. Mwamba Peni on your appointment as Permanent Secretary Cabinet Office – Remunerations
Mwamba Payne Kapema writes:
Peni Mwamba is PF worked under PF government, the grandson to the Late President Sata. He has never been UPND. His appointment is disturbing and confusing.
What’s your say?
IS A QUALIFIED ZAMBIAN WHO IS OBJECTIVE
Not elected as PS but appointed as PS (Civil Servant) probably on merit.
I bet someone lobbied for him. If he was not UPND but PF, the president could not have noticed him. Meanwhile most us UPND might be just waiting to hear our names announced as appointed for this or that job. We are missing the point. We have to push for a job there as long as you have the qualifications.
This is an excellent appointment and full marks for that. He may be Sata’s grand son, this man is very objective and a Zambian and has supported UPND. Let us applaud a very honest and hard working man.
Agreed.
If he does not behave well, he will be fired. Mind you all the eyes of UPND are on him as long as he makes a mistake will be easily removed.
He is a Zambian that’s the bottom line.
Dolla Siliya and Bowman Lusambo demeaned Mr. Sata while In Opposition what followed next? People of Zambia, The young man is a Zambian period. If he is qualified then what troubles you? sweep your complaints paired with displeasure under a mat
A leopard cannot change its spots. He is PF skin deep. Did he not call HH a thug?
It’s this sort of thing that angers upnd loyalists some of whom are also high calibre professionals. Appointing him merely reinforces the adage that even the little the poor have shall be taken away to give the rich. Some families have never been emancipated nor experienced the fruits of independence despite possessing stellar academic credentials: appointing just one person from such families would make a world of difference. Come on Bally.
Logically and methodical as the president might put it my general thoughts are from the mans background he would even be more alert to the goings on in the departments he has to monitor or supervise.
You can only understand the decision from a point of view of a leader most times your perceived enemies with a certain talent are more beneficial to your progress than just your friendly friends ati bootlickers
I like that appointment HH needs those people who can bring the mentalist of development not about harm chair chipatepate types of politics but objectives together in the future of our beloved country Zed.
Loyalty is an important attribute necessary when leaders are choosing who they will work with.
If this person uttered what has been highlighted and disclosed then he was not professional but a Carder and a loyalist to PF. His views of who The Head of State is can not suddenly change.
It is wise to use the past to make wise decisions. There is nothing wrong with ensuring that the right decision is made. The place he will be stationed demands that he is faithful and loyal to the current administration. If not properly and thoroughly approached he may be the weak link that might leak sensitive information to the party he is loyal to.
If he uttered those things about our President he must be able to account for it.
In case he is being accused for what he did not do. Let him clear himself, so far what has been said about him is very alarming.
In my view, he should not have been appointed as there are a lot of UPND supporters who could have been appointed instead.