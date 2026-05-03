Satellite Images Reveal Large Formation of I₹GC Speedboats Near Qeshm Island in Strait of Hormuz





Just in from open-source intelligence tracking: Fresh Sentinel-2 satellite imagery captured yesterday shows more than 40 I₹GC Navy speedboats operating in a coordinated formation off Qeshm Island.





These small, fast craft are a hallmark of Iran’s defensive strategy in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, and their appearance comes amid heightened tensions in the region. While satellite resolution has its limits, the scale and organized pattern line up with typical I₹GC swarm tactics we’ve seen in the past.





This doesn’t necessarily signal an imminent escalation, but it does underscore how resilient Iran’s “mosquito fleet” approach remains despite recent challenges.





Source: European Union/Copernicus Sentinel-2 imagery, as analyzed and shared by multiple OSINT accounts including Clash Report and PizzINT.