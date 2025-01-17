Saudi Arabia chiefs are reportedly set to offer Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah a staggering £65million deal across two seasons.

Salah’s contract with Liverpool will expire in the summer and the Egyptian is yet to extend his deal, with speculation over his future currently a major talking point.

Amid doubt over his Anfield future, reports claim that Saudi chiefs are weighing up a deal for the Egyptian winger.

The suggestions come just a day after Turki Alalshikh – the chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority – shared a picture of Salah in an Al-Hilal kit on his Facebook page.

According to The Sun, Alalshikh, who has also played a large role in the country’s effective takeover of boxing, has signalled Al-Hilal’s intent to land Salah in the summer.

The reports claim that Saudi chiefs are willing to offer Salah the mouth-watering deal, should he decide to walk away from Merseyside.

Salah, 32, is one of Liverpool’s all-time greatest players, with the Egyptian having scored a remarkable 232 goals in 376 games for the club since joining from Roma in 2017 for an initial £36.5m fee.