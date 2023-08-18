Saudi Arabia FA in talks with UEFA to allow Saudi Pro League clubs in Champions League

According to various outlets The Saudi Football Association have reportedly been in talks with UEFA regarding the possibility of a Saudi Pro League club participating in the 2025 UEFA Champions League.

Looking at the broader view, the strategists in Jeddah are proposing an intriguing plan. Their plan entails a shift from the existing structure of the competition to a unified championship-style setup featuring 36 clubs. Each clubs would engage in eight matches before advancing to the knockout rounds. This innovative proposal not only expands the match count for UEFA but also extends the opportunity for a Saudi Pro League clubs to shine on the European stage.

And that’s not all. Should UEFA embrace this idea, the possibility arises of witnessing football legends like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Neymar gracing European fields once again. Beyond the realms of player excitement, such a breakthrough would undoubtedly catapult the Saudi Pro League’s prominence and global prestige to unprecedented heights.

If UEFA gives its approval, the Saudi Pro League, the country’s highest football division, would secure an extra slot in the competition.

Established clubs such as Jeddah’s Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli, along with Riyadh’s Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, could potentially go head-to-head with the elite squads from the traditional football heartlands. This opportunity not only promises heightened international recognition but also holds the potential to foster the growth of clubs that are still evolving in terms of organizational structure and capabilities.