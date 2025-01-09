Saudi Pro League better than France’ Ligue 1 – Neymar

Brazilian superstar, Neymar has backed Cristiano Ronaldo’s earlier comments about the Saudi Pro League (SPL) being more competitive than France’s Ligue 1.

Ronaldo made the statements at the Globe Soccer Awards in December, sparking widespread debates.

Neymar, who joined Al Hilal in 2023 has now backed Cristiano Ronaldo’s statement that Saudi Pro League (SPL) is more competitive than France’s Ligue 1.

Speaking to CNN Sports, Neymar agreed with Ronaldo’s claims, drawing from his own experiences since joining Al Hilal in 2023.

“I agree with Cristiano. Today, I think the Saudi League is above Ligue 1…The level of the Saudi Pro League is increasing, and from what I see, it’s better than Ligue 1. Ligue 1 has its positives—it’s a strong league, and I know this well, having played there. But today, the players in the Saudi Pro League are better,” Neymar said.

During his time in France, Neymar played 173 matches, scoring 118 goals and providing 77 assists. He also helped PSG secure 14 trophies, becoming one of the league’s standout players.

Neymar left the French club after Paris Saint-Germain informed him that he was not part of new manager Luis Enrique’s plans.