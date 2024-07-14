Saulos Chilima’s UTM officially declared its exit from the ruling Tonse alliance

The United Transformation Movement (UTM) on Friday, July 12, 2024 officially declared its exit from the elected Tonse alliance barely a month after its founder the late Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others died in a plane crash.

UTM’s publicity secretary Felix Njawala told the news conference in the capital Lilongwe that the decision was likely to be made by the late Chilima himself.

Njawala emphasized that UTM aims to refocus on the upcoming 2025 general elections following consultations with their legal team and central committee.

He therefore highlighted the challenges faced by Chilima within the Tonse alliance led by Lazarus Chakwera since its inception in 2020.

Echoing the same, UTM’s Secretary General Patricia Kaliati, acknowledged Chilima’s reserved demeanor but affirmed his commitment to his followers and Malawians. She expressed the party’s dedication to continuing Chilima’s vision for a prosperous and contented Malawi.

Looking ahead, Kaliati announced that UTM will convene its central executive meeting on July 19, 2024, in preparation for its elective convention scheduled for October 2024.

UTM’s decision follows similar moves by AFORD and the Umodzi Party, who departed from the 8-party alliance ahead of the 2020 fresh presidential election.

President Lazarus Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is yet to comment on UTM pulling out of the alliance.