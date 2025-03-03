THE TONSE TIZAGWA ALLIANCE LACKS RESEARCH.



SAVIOURS CHISHIMBA RESPOND TO THE TONSE TIZAGWA ALLIANCE.



He writes ✍️



Unfortunately for our country, we have kissed and hugged the executive presidency which was handed down to us by the colonial government through Schedule 2 of the Zambia Independence Act of 1964, Section 65 of the Laws of England.

I am astounded that today educated people can ask the President how he received the report and demand for minutes of the meetings that were held over the ZAMSTAT report. We have collectively allowed a foreign law, wrongly referred to as “the Constitution” (by the way, Zambia does NOT have a constitution), which created an executive presidency with original and appellate authority.

This means he/she can set aside the resolutions of any board because all boards operate in his/her name. It’s also not illegal for the President of Zambia to depart from cabinet resolutions because cabinet means “President”.

The president can appoint himself/herself as a minister of all ministries – do you remember how KK ran government at one time without ministers? Childish politicking is now rife in Zambia! There is too much ignorance in this country! Enacting our own homegrown constitution is more urgent than anything else. The powers of the president, which are the same (100%) powers the colonial governor had must be dismantled.

Judicial and parliamentary sovereignty must be fully entrenched in the basic charter of the land. In my view, this country has more critical issues to offer solutions to for the sake of the suffering majority.

Things are certainly not right in this country and this includes land grabs in the name of protecting the land with “strategic minerals”. Foreigners have become the first in the queue to officially loot mineral resources!