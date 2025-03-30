SCAMMER’S MAGIC MONEY TRICK FAILS AT ISOKA’S OLD MARKET.



What was supposed to be an effortless con turned into a nightmare for a man believed to be in his 40s, who ended up receiving a free but painful financial lesson at Isoka’s Old Market.





Just a day after the district commemorated Financial Literacy Day under the theme “Think Before You Follow, Safeguard Your Money,” the unidentified man attempted to pull off a bizarre scam, only to be caught red-handed.





According to eyewitnesses, the man, claiming to hail from Malole, approached a mobile money agent requesting a deposit of K5,000.



However, upon learning that only K3,000 was available, he suddenly changed his request.





He had a strange condition and insisted that the money be deposited into a mobile account he provided with the hope of a mysterious stack of papers in his bag would miraculously transform into thousands of real cash, after which he would pay the agent.





At first, the young agent hesitated but eventually proceeded with the transaction.



But as the process unfolded, his behavior became increasingly suspicious.



Bystanders, sensing something was off, kept a close eye.





One curious onlooker stepped forward and asked the agent if she had completed the transaction.



Her response sent alarm bells ringing, she had indeed made the deposit, but the man had yet to hand over the cash.





When confronted, the would-be magician-turned-scammer confessed that he had been instructed by an unnamed accomplice to make the transaction, after which his stack of papers would turn into real money.





That revelation was the final straw for the crowd.



Within seconds, he found himself at the receiving end of a lesson in real-life economics, taught with open palms, clenched fists, and swift kicks.



He was later taken to Isoka Police Station.



