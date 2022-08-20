“Scammers start soldier recruitment ahead of government”

AFTER hearing the government announce that it would recruit 5, 000 new soldiers by October this year, some unscrupulous people have gone to work getting money from unsuspecting potential recruits and promising them a place either in the Zambia Army or Zambia Air Force.

After getting money from their victims, the scammers vanish and go mute leaving their “recruits” stranded and disappointed.

To minimise heartbreaks and loss of money, the Zambia Army has implored civilians who intend to apply for the forthcoming recruitment to exercise patience and not fall prey to scammers.

According to a statement released by Zambia Army Spokesperson Cynthia Chimpusa, some unscrupulous persons disguised as recruitment officers and agents have started swindling unsuspecting citizens and obtaining money fraudulently.

Chimpusa stressed that the Army does not charge a fee at any stage of its recruitment process or request any information of applicants related to bank accounts or other private information.

The army has cautioned Zambians to be alert and wait till the official announcements are done on verified media platforms such as the national broadcaster as it is their policy to do so.

Chimpusa further implored those with relatives in remote areas to caution them against falling prey to this scammer who have set them as their usual victims through short code messages.

“The Zambia Army is currently not conducting any recruitment of the officers, soldiers contrary to what is being circulated on social media.” Chimpusa disclosed.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba