Scammers tried to take advantage of teacher recruitment process – Syakalima

WHILE the process of the teacher recruitment exercise was corruption free, some scammers were trying to take advantage of the process by telling people that their application could be processed through them at a fee.

In an interview, Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima said if a person did not take the application to the Post Office, then they will not be selected because the database reflects if a person followed proper procedures.

“It [the recruitment process] is a watertight thing but as usua, human beings are human beings. This is why we had to make it full-proof,” Syakalima said.

He said the application process started at the district level where applications were delivered via Post Offices.

“Where there are no Post Offices, the Post workers went into those districts to receive them and stamp them,” Syakalima said.

He has, however, advised teachers that may not be selected not to lose hope.

The minister noted that the governnmet is committed to minimising the number of teachers on the street.

“They cannot loose hope as there has never been a time when this country has ever recruited 30, 000 teachers,” Syakalima said.

He said the reason 30,000 teachers are being recruited is because of the free education policy, that has brought an influx of pupils in schools.

Syakalima notes that a significant improvement in attendance at the start of the term two yesterday, because: “parents have been empowered due to free education.”

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba