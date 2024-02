SCAMMERS USING MOBILE MONEY AGENTS SIM CARDS – ZICTA

An investigation conducted by the Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA) has revealed the authority has, in the last two months, received over 15,000 reports of scammers, out of which 400 were registered by mobile money agents.

ZICTA Compliance Officer, Anderson Situmbeko, has also disclosed that scammers have now started reporting and blocking sim cards of their victims once their plan fails.

