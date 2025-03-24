SCANDAL: DIVERTING WATER FROM LUAPULA BASIN TO KAFUE RIVER

0

SCANDAL: DIVERTING WATER FROM LUAPULA BASIN TO KAFUE RIVER

Emmanuel Mwamba writes:

Scandal:Investment estimates to Divert Water from Luapula Basin to Kafue River
The Research Report survey and feasibilty study on the North – to – South Water Transfer Project Plan in Zambia is out.


According to the feasibility study, static total investment for Zambia’s North-to-South water diversion project is as follows:


1. Route A:US $8.48 Billion.
 
2. Route B: US$4.16 Billion(including investments for Mumbotuta Hydropower station) 

3.Route C: US$17.16Billion

4. Route D: US$6.89 Billion.



Why can’t they build power stations in Luapula? And Evacuate power with transmission lines?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here