SCANDAL ROCKS ZAMBIA AIRPORTS AS K22M CLEANING CONTRACT IS AWARDED TO ‘UNREGISTERED COMPANY’





A scandal has been unearthed at the Zambia Airport Cooperation Limited in which it is alleged that a K22 million cleaning contract of all ZACL properties in Zambia has allegedly been given to an unregistered cleaning company.



According to a leaked document, provision of cleaning services of all ZACL properties has been given to Caribbean Limited after national bidding.



But the Cleaners Association of Zambia president Lawrence Makumbi says Caribbean Cleaning Company is not a known and registered cleaning company.

Mr. Makumbi further alleges that the same cleaning company is allegedly linked to some known senior government official.

He has since called for government intervention into the matter to ensure that the project is shared equally among local cleaning companies.



Meanwhile, Zambia Airport Cooperation Limited Communications and Brand Officer Monde Wood said she is not available to comment at the moment but has requested a press query before she can make a response on the matter.

