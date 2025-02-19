Scandalising Traditional Ceremonies to achieve dirty sexual policies – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Scandalising Traditional Ceremonies to achieve dirty sexual policies



Purported and Anticipated Six Million Sexual Acts during this Nc’wala Traditional Ceremony



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;



News on Condoms and Teen Pregnancy is usually exagerated to justify the abominable sexual policies these foreign organisations push.





It’s good that President Donald Trump is shining a light to what the USA government funds.



Last year, the National HIV/AIDS/STI/TB Council (NAC) said about 614,340 condoms were mobilised and distributed for the 2024 N’cwala traditional ceremony.



This year, they say they have dispatched 6.6million condoms to the ceremony?





So why would you send 600,000 or six million condoms to a ceremony that will attract between 5,000-10,000 or even 100,000 people?



We should assume from their statistics that sexual acts will jump from 600,000 that took place in 2024 to six million in February 2025?





C’mon guys!



Sadly it is the uninquisitive and bland media that never question both the statitics and the information they are given to parrot misinformation which perpetuates this fraud and propaganda.





What is the intention of distributing 6.6million condoms? To show that there will be multiple sexual orgies in multiple centres in hundreds of thousands, requiring the good-condom-distribution people to step in and help provide safe sex?



Infact the act to distribute such exagerated number of condoms scandalises the traditional ceremonies as events thst have turned into and steeped in sexual orgies.





By now you should know that the promoters of Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights(SRHR) and Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) need to show that morals have broken down, there is an outbreak of sex and sexual lifestyle, leading to teen pregnancies and sexual disease outbreaks requiring the holy and timely intervention of these organisations and their policies.



They promote safe sex and safe abortions, a myth. How can you have safe sex or safe abortion? As if the acts have no physical, moral and spiritual consequences!





And did you notice that Zambia’s population growth, for the first time, fell due to a gradual decline in fertility rates.



Although the overall population is still growing rapidly compared to many other countries; this trend is attributed to factors like increased access to family planning, access to abortions ( offcourse improved education for women, leading to smaller family sizes).



Anyway….



Be aware.