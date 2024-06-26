SCHEME TO REMOVE 50+1% CLAUSE ON- Given Lubinda

CHEME TO REMOVE 50+1% CLAUSE ON

THE abduction, eventual detention and cruel torture Emmanuel Jay Banda has been subjected to at the hands of the State is part of the larger scheme meant to create by-elections in marked Constituencies for the UPND to have numbers in Parliament to expunge the 50+1% clause from the Constitution and extend the presidential term to seven years from the current five, Given Lubinda has revealed.

Mr Lubinda, the Patriotic Front (PF) vice president says there are no doubts that the UPND is clandestinely scheming to amend the Constitution remove the 50+1 percent and revert to the first-past-the-post system of electing a President in the 2026 general elections.