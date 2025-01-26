SCHOOL TEACHER FOUND DEAD IN NANGOMA



A dark cloud has engulfed Nangoma in Mumbwa District, Central Province, following the tragic death of a teacher.





Nyawali Eliud, a 33-year-old teacher at Nguzu Primary School in Choma Ward, was found lifeless near maize fields on Tuesday evening. The discovery was made by a passerby, who immediately reported the matter to Village Headwoman Mbayi.





Choma Ward Councilor, Debby Chilombe, confirmed the incident to the media last evening.



“This is a very sad moment for our community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. We hope the police will quickly establish the cause of death,” Chilombe stated.



The police have since been informed, but the cause of death remains unclear. Authorities are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination, and a formal statement from the police is yet to be issued.



The body of the late Nyawali Eliud has been deposited in Nangoma Hospital mortuary.





The tragic death of the teacher has sent shockwaves through the community, with many expressing concern over the mystery surrounding his passing. Residents are calling for swift action by the police to bring clarity and closure to the grieving family and community.





More details will be shared as investigations continue.



January 26, 2025