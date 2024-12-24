SCHOOLS TO OPEN ON FEBRUARY 10, 2025



Government has announced that schools will now open on February 10, 2025, instead of the original date.





The delay affects Early Childhood Education (ECE) Level one, Primary Education Grade 1, and Secondary Education Form 1.



According to the Minister, Mr. Syakalima, the delay is necessary to allow the Ministry of Education and its partners to print and distribute teaching and learning materials, as well as orient teachers for the affected levels.





Additionally, the Minister announced that the 2023 Zambia Education Curriculum will be implemented in Grade 4 in 2026.





This means that Grade 4 learners in 2026 will write the Primary School Leaving Examination in Grade 6, alongside Grade 7 learners, in 2028.