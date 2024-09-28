Scientists have created a study to determine the most common types of p3nis men possess and it was concluded that it is either a ‘grower’ or a ‘shower’ type of P3n!s.

For those who don’t know, a ‘grower’ refers to a man whose p3nis becomes considerably larger when it gets hard. Whereas, a ‘shower’ is someone whose penis does not become drastically larger when aroused.

According to scientists, p3n!s size can psychologically affect men, which is why they decided to conduct a study.

For the study by Spanish urologists, ultrasound scans were conducted on 225 men in both flaccid and erect states.

Males whose members grew more than 56% from flaccid to erect were considered to be ‘growers’.

On the opposite end of the spectrum were the men whose penis size increased by less than 31% when hard. These were considered ‘showers’.

About 24% of men were found to be ‘growers’ while 25% of men were ‘showers’ but more than half of the men in the study were found to be neither one or the other.

The study found no correlation between age, weight, smoking habits, co-morbidities and penis growth.

The study adds that if you’re a ‘shower’ it’s likely that you have a longer penis when flaccid, measuring around 4.44 inches on average.

While there are no medical implications of being either a ‘grower’ or a ‘shower’, it can have a psychological impact on many men, according to Professor Maarten Albersen, a urologist at the University of Leuven, Belgium.

‘Growers’ had smaller flaccid penises at 3.46 inches, but both categories had similar-sized penises when sexually aroused. ‘’ Albersen said

‘It is important to be able to predict if a patient is a grower or a shower as when we see them, they are usually in a flaccid state,’ lead researcher Dr Manuel Alonso-Isa explained.

‘If they grow a lot when they get an erection, it might mean they need a different surgical approach (during penile surgery) compared to someone who doesn’t grow much.’