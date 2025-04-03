SCONEL LUSAMBO DISMISSES CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS CLAIMS



…Urges Focus on Economic Challenges



Lusaka… Thursday April 3, 2025



The Socialist Party’s National Youth Deputy Spokesperson, Sconel Lusambo, has dismissed claims that Zambia is facing a constitutional crisis, instead asserting that the country’s most pressing issue is its economic crisis.





Speaking on Pan African Radio during a discussion with UPND Media Team Member Cosmas Chileshe, Lusambo emphasized that the government should prioritize reducing the cost of living rather than focusing on constitutional amendments.





He criticized the ruling UPND for what he described as an attempt to use young people to push for constitutional changes, calling it a desperate move by the government.



Mr Lusambo further stated that Zambians expect the government to address their daily struggles, such as high food prices and unemployment.





He warned that the public’s dissatisfaction with the current administration would not be silenced by the enactment of the Cyber Security Bill or any constitutional amendments.





He assured the UPND Media Team that even if the government proceeds with the constitutional changes and passes the Cyber Bill, it would not prevent Zambians from expressing their will at the next election.





Mr Lusambo maintained that the opposition remains committed to addressing the real issues affecting citizens, adding that the people’s voice cannot be suppressed by legislation.