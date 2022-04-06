SCORES OF CHROME PICKERS OPERATING AT THE INFAMOUS BLACK MOUNTAIN PROTEST

By Michael Kaluba

Scores of chrome pickers that operate at the infamous black mountain this morning stormed the Kitwe City Council in protest against a recent media statement attributed to the City Mayor, Mwaya Mpasa, who called for a halt to operations.

Kitwe mayor Mwaya Mpasa is quoted in the media asking government to halt operations at the black mountain until environmental challenges the operation is posing to the surrounding communities are dealt with including the haphazard movement of tipper trucks that have become risky to other road users and the roads in Kitwe.

But the angry protesting chrome pickers have demanded that the Kitwe mayor retracts her statement saying it is retrogressive and has the potential to end activities at the dump site that have otherwise come as empowerment and a source of livelihood for many within surrounding communities.

The visibly agitated group pointed out that zambia is facing a lot of hardships which would escalate poverty levels, increase anti-social vices such as crime and would plunge them back into the unemployed void they were in before operations began at the dump site.

Representatives of the protesting chrome pickers, officers from the Zambia Police, UPND Kitwe officials and City Mayor Mwaya Mpasa were by press time, locked in a meeting over the matter.

PHOENIX NEWS