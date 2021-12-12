Scores of Copperbelt residents stranded in Lusaka after fundraising walk

ONE hundred and seventeen people from the Copperbelt are stranded in Lusaka after walking from Ndola to Lusaka in a fundraising venture.

The residents have complained that Twin’s Foundation Zambia enticed them to walk from the Copperbelt to Lusaka with a promise of meeting the President and giving them a better life.

Twins Foundation Ndola Chapter Chairperson DANIEL MULENGA who is among the stranded residents disclosed that all the Leaders of the foundation have gone into hiding living the marchers without food and transport to take them back to Ndola.

They are currently spending nights at well-wishers in George compound and are appealing to sympathizers to help them with transport money to take the back home.

Efforts to get a comment from Twins foundation National director ROBERT MPAO proved futile as his phone went unanswered.

Credit: ZNBC