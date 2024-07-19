SCOTLAND YARD SHOULD INVESTIGATE ALLEGED GRAND CORRUPTION IN UPND GOVERNMENT- Peter Sinkamba

By Peter Sinkamba



SCOTLAND YARD SHOULD INVESTIGATE ALLEGED GRAND CORRUPTION IN UPND GOVERNMENT

Last week, I stated that no inquiry or investigation by ACC, DEC, Zambia Police into the alleged grand corruption that has been reported by FIC, and a whistleblower within the ACC Board, will achieve any tangible results because all law enforcement agencies are capture. The reason being that all these institutions were realigned by President to be in the presidency, and therefore cannot be independent enough to conduct a credible investigation within the presidency.

The only credible thing to do is to hire an international law enforcement agency to carry out an investigation into the reported grand corruption in the presidency.

I suggested Scotland Yard of Britain to do so for one reason: in the 1990s, the Chiluba Government used this institution to investigate the alleged theft of billions of dollars by the late former President Dr. Kaunda (MHSRIEP). The manner in which the investigation was conducted was applauded by all.

I think Scotland Yard could do a good job in this situation.Lets go for it once again