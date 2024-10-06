SDA CHURCH ELDER ALLEGEDLY BETRAYS FRIEND OVER CDF LOAN



A seemingly beneficial business partnership has turned sour after a Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church elder, identified as Kedrick Malungo, allegedly took advantage of his friend, Prince Buumba, over a K40, 000 loan from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).



But Malungo says the issue was simply a misunderstanding.



Buumba has told Zambia Reports that last year, he approached Malungo, who had a registered business selling solar panels, to help secure the loan under CDF since Buumba himself had no registered company.



“I applied for a loan under CDF but since I had no registered company, I decided to ask my friend and church elder Mr Malungo for help to secure the loan and we, we wanted to start selling solar panels” he said.



He explained that the two successfully received K39,000, from the bank, which they used to purchase solar panels for the business.



However, when the business started making money, Malungo allegedly demanded K12,000 and some solar panels for himself, stating that the since the loan was under his entity he could do so.



“He told me that incase I fail to pay back the loan, he should have something for himself since it’s his business entity we used to get the loan, so he got k12,000 and some solar panels and took them to his house” Buumba explained, leaving him worried about repaying the loan.



Buumba said he reported the issue to the Lusaka City council, where the duo was advised to sell their assets, repay the loan, and then split up.



“We explained to the council and they advised us to pay back the loan and split up later on, each with our own things to do, I personally don’t even want to work with him because he has consistently made excuses, refusing to surrender the money and solar panels, whenever I asked about it, he either says he’s sick or he’s not around so the things are still at his place,” said Buumba.



When contacted, Malungo confirmed that he had taken part of the money and some solar panels, however describing the whole scenario as just a “little hiccup and [misunderstanding]”.



He has assured that the matter is under control.



“Madam, the issue was solved, all is under control. In fact this same coming week by Friday, we will be able to pay the loan. Yes, I took some money and some solar panels but that was just a misconception (sic),” said Malungo.



Z.R