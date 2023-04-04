SDA CHURCH WILL NOT BAN YOUTH CAMPS BUT WILL ENHANCE SAFETY – DR. NAMITONDO

The Seventh-Day Adventist Church says it will continue conducting youth camps despite recording water accidents that claimed the lives of youths twice on two different occasions.

Northern Zambia Union Conference President Doctor Tommy Namitondo has told Hope News in a telephone interview that the Church will not ban Youth camps because camps are part of the church.

Dr Namitondo says banning camps is the same as closing Churches.

He has however said there is need to enhance insurance in order to reduce the risk of accidents.

Dr Namitondo has urged youth leaders to prepare adequately by ensuring that people will be safeguarded while in transit.

The Seventh-day Adventist Church lost 14 youths on March 31 2023 after a boat capsized on lake Bangweulu while in transit to promote a Pathfinder camp at a sister congregation.

Credit: Hope Channel Zambia