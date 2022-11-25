SDA MUST SPEAK OUT ON HICHILEMA’S GOVERNANCE- MUSENGE

SDA MUST SPEAK OUT ON HICHILEMA’S GOVERNANCE, SAYS MUSENGE

Mwenya Musenge has urged the Seventh Day Adventist Church, where President Hakainde Hichilema is an elder, to speak out on his governance style.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Musenge urged President Hakainde Hichilema to take seriously the issues raised by the Catholic Bishops in their recent pastoral letter.

He said that voice of wisdom by the Church should not be ignored, as “the Church plays an important role in the governance of the country.”

Musenge said that the Head of State should pay particular attention to issues being raised such as moral decay bordering on homosexuality, sodomy, defilement and gender based violence.

“From time immemorial the Catholic Church has been issuing a pastoral letter through the Bishops where they highlight good and bad things about governance in the country. And the issues raised in the recent pastoral letter by the Catholic Bishops require great attention from the President. With regard to the issue of moral decay in the nation, I think that the Church is being proactive and playing its providing the moral campus to those in leadership and the people they are leading. Not all is rosy in this nation and it is only prudent that the Head of State listens to the voice of wisdom being provided by the Church.”

He implored other Churches in the country to be bold and speak out on governance issues.

“And in particular I would like to urge the leadership of the Seventh… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/sda-must-speak-out-on-hichilemas-governance-says-musenge/