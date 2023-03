SDA TELLS MWIZUKANJI SHE IS ‘A SINNER,

She writes;

I was scheduled to attend this event in the next 3 days (Wemutima Wandi Album Launch).

I was excited mostly because I’m a baptized Adventist and a very big fan of the loud cry and just the Adventist music in general.

Sadly, I have been tagged a sinner and labeled unfit by the holy “Adventists”

I accept am a sinner and I won’t be anywhere near this event.

Please support our sister.

I have no business forcing my way on the table of holy people.