Sean “Diddy” Combs’ defense says ‘freak offs’ were consensual and prosecution must prove coercion

The upcoming trial of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to center around his controversial “Freak Off” parties, with the prosecution and defense locked in a battle over the issue of consent.

While Diddy’s legal team insists the encounters were consensual, prosecutors must establish that coercion was involved to secure a conviction.

TMZ’s new documentary, The Downfall of Diddy: His Defense, now available on Tubi, explores the legal strategies surrounding the case. Criminal defense attorneys with experience in high-profile celebrity trials, including Joe Tacopina, Mark Geragos, and Jose Baez, break down how the concept of consent will shape the courtroom battle.

Legal experts argue that prosecutors face a significant challenge in proving that Diddy engaged in coercion during these parties. His defense team maintains that all alleged victims were former girlfriends, raising questions about whether the government can convince a jury that these women were trafficked.

As part of the documentary, a mock jury was convened to deliberate on the case, debating the fine line between coercion and consent before delivering a verdict on whether Diddy should be found guilty.

With the trial set to unfold, the case is expected to test the legal definitions of consent and coercion in high-profile celebrity scandals, making it a closely watched legal battle.