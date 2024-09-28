Sean “Diddy” Combs grand jury hears testimony from s3x worker, new charges possible

The grand jury investigation into allegations against music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is still underway, with more testimony being heard from at least one additional s3x worker, potentially paving the way for new charges.

According to TMZ, the grand jury recently heard testimony from a male escort who claimed to have had previous interactions with Diddy. The testimony reportedly detailed Diddy’s alleged outreach to the escort and participation in what was described as a “Freak Off.”

The testimony also touched on whether Diddy had arranged for the escort to travel across state lines or internationally, as well as the nature of payments made, including whether they were in cash or via wire transfer.

The publication stated that multiple sources have indicated that the grand jury is still meeting because prosecutors may seek to file additional charges against Diddy through a superseding indictment. A source close to Diddy stated, “He’s focused on the facts and preparing his defense. He maintains his innocence of these charges.”

Interest from federal investigators in s3x workers has increased in recent days. Earlier this week, another male s3x worker reportedly spoke with federal authorities, sharing details of an alleged sexual encounter involving Diddy and a woman. The individual also handed over an alleged s3x tape to federal agents.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams has been actively looking into Diddy’s case, with the potential for more charges to be added. When asked during a previous indictment announcement if further charges were possible, Williams responded that “nothing was off the table.”

Diddy has already pled not guilty to charges of s3x trafficking, kidnapping, and racketeering. He is currently being held without bail at a detention facility in New York City.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment on this developing story.