Music mogul, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing a new lawsuit from a woman alleging she suffered years of abuse and later became pregnant, only to suffer a miscarriage following harassment from his staff urging her to have an abortion.

The woman, identified as ‘Jane Doe’, says she first met the music mogul in 2020 when he invited her on a trip. She alleges that over the course of four years, Diddy repeatedly assaulted her, and she became pregnant after one of their encounters. However, she ultimately miscarried.

According to the lawsuit, the woman claims she saw Diddy multiple times between 2021 and 2022, with his team coordinating meetings at his homes in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and other locations. She alleges that Diddy and his staff used “coercive and harassing language” to pressure her into travelling to see him.

The woman also accuses Diddy of giving her spiked alcoholic drinks to manipulate her and claims that he forced her into sex in April 2022 at his Los Angeles home. She further alleges that he inflicted physical injuries and coerced her into using drugs, including ketamine.

Legal documents obtained by The Mirror state that she became pregnant in July 2022 after being drugged and assaulted, and claims his staff pressured her to get an abortion. She ultimately suffered a miscarriage but alleges Diddy continued to contact her through July 2023.

This lawsuit follows reports that Diddy is also being sued for an alleged rape of a woman in 2001. The music mogul is currently facing federal charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for prostitution. He has denied all allegations.

During a recent court appearance, prosecutors read a 14-page indictment, accusing Diddy of using “force, threats, or coercion” to compel women to engage in extended sex acts with male sex workers at his parties, which reportedly lasted for days.

The indictment also claims Diddy’s staff facilitated these events, stocking hotel suites with “controlled substances, baby oil, lubricant, extra linens, and lighting.”

Authorities reportedly found firearms, ammunition, and over 1,000 bottles of lubricant during raids on Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

He remains incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.