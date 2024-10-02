Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs makes third bid for bail in his s3x traff!cking case

Music mogul, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ attorney is planning to file a third appeal for his release from prison a fortnight after his arrest.

According to court documents obtained by People on Monday, Alexandra Shapiro from Combs’ legal team filed a notice to appeal after Combs was denied bail two times.

The music mogul was arrested on September 16 at a hotel in Manhattan.

The next day, a 14-page document was released that explained the accusations against him. Combs is accused of organizing multiple events known as “freak offs” which were described by prosecutors as elaborate sex performances. He is also accused of drugging and sexually assaulting his victims.

On September 18, Combs was denied bail for the second time. He is being held at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

The judge who denied bail, Magistrate Judge Robyn F Tarnofsky, said she was concerned about Combs’ alleged substance abuse and anger issues. She also said she did not trust him not to harm others.

Meanwhile, Combs, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, has been removed from precautionary suicide watch while being jailed, according to People sources. One tipster also noted to the publication that he had received a visit from his family in the prison.

“He is focused and very strong,” a lawyer for Combs told People. “He is concentrating on his defense and preparing for his trial.”

Combs’ next court appearance is on October 9.