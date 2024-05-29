Sean Kingston: Lawyer For Complainant In Alleged Fraud Investigation Jabs Rapper: “He’s 100 Percent A Scammer”

Sean Kingston’s Florida mansion has been reportedly raided by authorities in connection to a lawsuit filed in February of this year by Ver Ver Entertainment LLC.

They accuse the performer of breach of contract as well as fraud.

He allegedly reached out to the company last year to buy an entertainment system, which was reportedly worth around $150,000.

To lower the price, Kingston allegedly agreed to promote the product in a video with Justin Bieber but failed to follow through with his end of the deal.

“He likes having bling, he likes showing off, he’s a showman,” attorney Dennis Card claimed. “My client has a $150,000 television sound system that’s in there, there’s also about $1 million worth of watches that are in there, there’s a $80,000 custom bed that was ordered. This is an organized systemic fraud.”

At the time of writing it’s unclear whether or not Kingston was home during the raid, though his 61-year-old mother Janice Turner was.

She was taken into custody at the scene on various charges of fraud and theft. The company suing Kingston believes the musician didn’t “have any intention” of making a promotional video for their product.

“He’s 100 percent a scammer, he’s on felony probation right now for trafficking in stolen property, he’s got judgments against him for procuring more than $1 million in watches without paying for them,” Card alleged.

“This is just an ongoing pattern for Sean.”

Kingston was earlier entangled in a legal battle over unpaid luxury items. A jeweler recently alleged that he has failed to settle a substantial watch bill.

This incident shines light on a pattern of financial disputes that the artiste has faced in recent years.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, watch company Dream Watch has taken legal action to claim $1,054,107.50 from Sean Kingston.

They assert that he owes this amount for two high-end timepieces: a Richard Mille Model RM 65.01 Automatic and a Patek Philippe Calibre watch.