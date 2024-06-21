SEAN TEMBO ASKS COURT TO ISSUE ARREST WARRANT ON MINISTER OF EDUCATION

PATRIOTS for Economic Progress party president Sean Tembo has asked a magistrate to issue an arrest warrant against Minister of Education Douglas Syakalima for failing to appear in court despite being issued with summons.

Mr Syakalima is supposed to be in court to answer to allegations that he issued hate speech.

This is in a case Mr Tembo has filed a criminal complaint against the minister before the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court.

In the complaint, Mr Tembo alleged that the minister engaged in hate speech when he said that the people of Luapula suffer from poverty of the mind.

Mr Tembo contends that the statement above expresses hostility and segregation against the people of Luapula.

When the case came up yesterday before Lusaka magistrate Mwandu Sakala, Mr Tembo, clad in a charcoal grey suit, went to the bar and called out the case.

He informed the court that summons were served on Mr Syakalima, who was not in court, last month, May 22.