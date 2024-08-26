Sean Tembo baffled by Chakwera, Nyusi absence at Kulamba

Sean baffled by Chakwera, Nyusi absence at Kulamba



PATRIOTS for Economic Progress (PeP) leader Sean Tembo says the Malawian president, Lazarus Chakwela and his counterpart Felipe Nyusi of Mozambique may have absconded the Kulamba traditional ceremony in Katete because of President Hakainde Hachilema’s decision to snub the 44TH ordinary SADC summit that was held in Zimbabwe.



Mr Tembo, who in attended the ceremony at the weekend, said he was shocked to note that the two president who had confirmed their attendance absconded the traditional ceremony.



He said in fact, the ceremony had to be moved forward to August 24, 2024 instead of the initially planned August 31, 2024 which was the last Saturday of the month as per traditional requirements because Mr Nyusi had made the request, as he said he would be in Europe on August 31, 2024 which was strange that he did not attend.