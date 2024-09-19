Sean Tembo Called me ‘uninitiated’- CHISHALA KATEKA

NEW HERITAGE PARTY LEADER, CHISHALA KATEKA WRITES…..



Good afternoon everyone. This is Chishala Kateka. I am not one of the 3 mentioned by SET.



There is a scripture in Proverb 18:17

The one who states his case first seems right,

until the other comes and examines him.



I am shocked at what conclusions some of you have reached simply by listening to the one side of Sean Tembo. Really really sad.



Ask yourselves the question – if those lies being peddled are correct, why has ECL seen it fit to post on his FB page that he is staying in UKA? Why would he choose to stay with those that do not respect him rather than go with those that are suddenly more patriotic than the rest of us?



In Zambia, we always end up with wrong leaders because as voters, we do not analyze our leaders.



*One* of the reasons that Sean was expelled was the fact that he is very divisive and if he was not fighting with one person he was fighting with another. He called me ‘uninitiated’ on a COP chat group – everyone was upset with him. Needless to say, he never apologized.



UKA ended up spending time stopping fights.



Once he joined us, we stopped making progress in COP. You may have noticed that we have really slowed down.



He is very intelligent yes, but very very fractious.



Follow him at your own risk and do not say that you were not warned.