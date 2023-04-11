SEAN TEMBO CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF PRESIDENT HICHILEMA

By Leah Ngoma/Lukundo Nankamba

Opposition Patriots of Economic Progress-PEP- leader Sean Tembo is calling for the resignation of President Hakainde Hichilema for alleged failure to govern the country.

Speaking when he featured on Tuesday’s edition of Let the People Talk program on Phoenix FM this morning, Mr. Tembo is concerned that the country`s economy has not only been stagnant since the new dawn administration took over office, but has also been taken backwards.

Mr Tembo has cited lack of clear policy direction on a number of important issues affecting citizens and wrong policy decisions such as monthly review of fuel pump prices which has negatively affected businesses and the current high cost of living among others.

He has further stated that there is no connection between the current high cost of living and Zambia’s high debt levels as suggested by some stakeholders because the country is currently not servicing the debt.

Meanwhile, Mr. Tembo has charged that the current mealie meal shortage being experienced in some parts of the country is a result of a policy blunder by the UPND government.

Mr Tembo observes that government made a wrong policy decision by allowing exports of the commodity throughout the year unlike the previous administration which only allowed exports for a certain period of time.

But UPND National Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has advised Mr. Tembo to avoid what he terms as unguarded statements as they have a serious bearing on how investors perceive the governance of the country.

PHOENIX NEWS