Sean Tembo compares assaults he’s suffered under PF, UPND… At least I could defend myself from PF cadres using a gun, not so under UPND cadres in police uniforms

Sean compares assaults he’s suffered under PF, UPND

… At least I could defend myself from PF cadres using a gun, not so under UPND cadres in police uniforms

By Jane Chanda

Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) leader Sean Tembo says the assault he suffered at the hands of PF cadres during their reign pales in comparison to the assault he has suffered under the cadres “in police uniforms” under the UPND

Asked by Daily Revelation about what had made him to change his heart to now embrace the PF and former president Edgar Lungu under whose administration he was brutally assaulted to the extent of being bloodied, Tembo said the PF did some good things and some bad things also.

He also said the UPND had done some good things and bad things, but the good PF did far outweighed the good “little” things UPND had done.

“He (Lungu) wasn’t a perfect president. He wasn’t firm enough in my view if you ask https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/sean-compares-assaults-hes-suffered-under-pf-upnd-at-least-i-could-defend-myself-from-pf-cadres-using-a-gun-not-so-under-upnd-cadres-in-police-uniforms/