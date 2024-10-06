SEAN TEMBO CONDEMNS CONTINUED DETENTION OF RAPHAEL NAKACHINDA



By Leah Ngoma



Patriots For Economic Progress-PEP- Leader Sean Tembo has condemned the continued detention of Patriotic Front-PF- secretary general Raphael Nakacinda for an offence that is bondable.



Mr Nakacinda was arrested on Wednesday last week for the alleged offence of seditious practices following a statement he made on September 26, 2024 and has since been detained at Lusaka central police.



But Mr Tembo has criticized the growing trend by the police to detain those with divergent views from the government which he says is meant to intimidate and silence them.



Mr Tembo is of the view that police could have simply dispelled the statement by Mr. Nakacinda suggesting that they were planning to arrest former President Edgar Lungu, instead of arresting and detaining him.



He says the actions by the police are an infringement of Mr Nakachinda`s rights and against the tenets of democracy on which Zambia as a constitutional democracy is founded upon.



PHOENIX NEWS