Sean Tembo forgets calculator in radio studio as he bolts from Simon Mwewa

PeP owner Sean Tembo has left a calculator in Millennium Radio studios as he bolted from the scrutiny of Simon Mwewa.

Tembo was at State House to donate the calculator to President Hakainde Hichilema this morning but was sent away by security officers.

From State House, Tembo went straight for a radio interview where vlogger Mwewa went to confront him about accusations of fraud in Botswana.

Kalemba