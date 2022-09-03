“When times are hard.. Friends are few..”

By Simon Mwila Mulenga

This morning I paid a visit on my daddy Sean E. Tembo who is still detained at Woodlands Police Station without any charge.. He is in high spirit and doing fine..

I took some water and food for him and the guys in cells.. He has handed over the food to his inmates because he is still on hunger strike! He hasn’t been eating and won’t eat till he is formally charged and taken before the courts..

During campaigns and after his amazing victory, President Hichilema promised us that no one will be arrested and detained without proper reason.. I hope Mr. Tembo can be formally charged on Monday and taken to court if possible..

