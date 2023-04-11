SEAN TEMBO GOES TO ASK FOR MEALIE MEAL FROM VICE PRESIDENT MUTALE NALUMANGO
Opposition Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) President Sean Tembo today got his dish and drove to Republican Vice President Mutale Nalumango to ask for mealie meal.
Upon reaching the Veep’s residence who stays within the same neighbourhood, Mr. Tembo was told that the Vice President was not at home.
In a facebook live-streamed journey, Mr. Tembo said he decided to go and ask for mealie meal from Mrs. Nalumango following the continued shortage of the commodity in Lusaka and other parts of the country.
He ✍️ …
On our way to ask for mealie-meal at our neighbor Veep W.K Mutale Nalumango’s house, due to continued country-wide shortages of the commodity. The future is SET ✌️✌️✌️
This is thee most stupidest and childish politics I have ever come across.
Some people like panicking for nothing, they first started with load shedding which was easily resolved. Then they started talking about the dollar which is already rapidly appreciating. This mealie meal shortage is artificial and is only in neighboring areas with DRC and Malawi. There are just some disgruntled elements who are trying to scandalize the government but they won’t succeed. Mr. Tembo is just entertaining us after all the Vice President is his traditional cousin. Moreover he is confirming that there is no shortage, because if he doesn’t have the commodity because of the shortage, where does he expect his neighbor the Vice President to get it from, the shortage should affect everyone. This is a very small challenge and very soon we shall go over it and those who talking the loudest now will be ashamed.
Well, Mr. zero is making valid points.