SEAN TEMBO GOES TO ASK FOR MEALIE MEAL FROM VICE PRESIDENT MUTALE NALUMANGO



Opposition Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) President Sean Tembo today got his dish and drove to Republican Vice President Mutale Nalumango to ask for mealie meal.



Upon reaching the Veep’s residence who stays within the same neighbourhood, Mr. Tembo was told that the Vice President was not at home.

In a facebook live-streamed journey, Mr. Tembo said he decided to go and ask for mealie meal from Mrs. Nalumango following the continued shortage of the commodity in Lusaka and other parts of the country.



He ✍️ …

On our way to ask for mealie-meal at our neighbor Veep W.K Mutale Nalumango’s house, due to continued country-wide shortages of the commodity. The future is SET ✌️✌️✌️