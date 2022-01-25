SEAN TEMBO IN TROUBLE OVER ALLEGED FACEBOOK POST

By Memory Nyambe

Patriots for economic Progress (PeP) President Sean Tembo has expressed wary on how United Party for National Development-UPND is treating its political opponents he says may become more intolerable than previous regimes.

Speaking briefly upon arrival at Police Force Headquarters where he had been summoned Mr. Tembo describes his situation as disheartening in the manner Police are treating divergent views on the political arena.

Mr. Tembo has since been warned and cautioned in a 20 minutes interrogation over a recent comment he allegedly made on Facebook that the fight against corruption was aimed at Bemba speaking people and those from Eastern Province.

The PeP leader was flanked by Democractic Party-DP President Harry Kalaba, New Heritage leader Chishala Kateka and Economic Freedom Fighters-EFF’s Kasonde Mwenda.

Others present were Patriotic Front-PF Member of the Central Committee in-charge of Information and Publicity Raphael Nakacinda and former Ambassodar to Ethiopia Emmanuel Mwamba.

A confident Tembo emerged to a group of sympathizers that echoed solidarity speeches but before his departure the PeP President found his party motor vehicle had its side mirrors vandalized by unknown people in the vicinity of the heavily guarded police premises.

The summon comes hours after seven opposition political parties held a joint media briefing to discuss what they term as degenerating rule of law.