SEAN TEMBO ARRESTED

First of all arresting Sean Tembo will not change him and Sean Tembo will not lose anything from being detained in police cells. Sean Tembo as a matter of fact wanted and wants to be arrested for him to command the attention he needs for him to be relevant between now and the 2026 elections. The game plan by Sean Tembo is to frustrate Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his supporters to an extent that they react in a way that discredits their commitment to the promotion of human rights in the country. Sean Tembo has nothing to lose, he got Zeros in the previous elections, it can’t be worse. On the other hand, the government of Mr Hakainde has a lot to lose. While the UPND is in power today and enjoying political power, they do not have the privilege to decide how people should criticize them. Again I say, Sean Tembo is not scared of being arrested, you are playing his game when you arrest him.

I do not agree with the criticism by Mr Sean Tembo, it’s very offensive and disappointing but we should never confuse the constitution with our emotions. People should be arrested for breaking the law not for upsetting us.

I said this to Mr Lungu when he was a president that these arrests are more damaging to the government than to the people being arrested. I say this to you sir Mr Hakainde Hichilema, these arrests will damage your reputation, your legacy and your image. Today these arrests may appear fashionable but very soon they will come haunting. I say this from a good heart.

Freedom of expression is a problem but the solution is more freedom.