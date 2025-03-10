Sean Tembo is today expected to petition the court on the eligibility of former President Edgar LUNGU

PeP STATEMENT ON FILING IN OF PETITION IN THE CONSTITUTIONAL COURT REGARDING THE ELIGIBILITY MATTER





Liberty House, 7th March 2025



1. The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP), has resolved, at it’s sitting today, to file a Petition in the Constitutional Court of Zambia, in relation to the issue of the eligibility of the 6th Republican President, His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, to stand in the upcoming 2026 Presidential elections, which matter was previously decided by the Constitutional Court of Zambia on 12th December 2024.





2. The basis of the Petition is that the judgement of the Constitutional Court, on 12th December 2024, violated the rights of candidates who stood in the 2021 general election, and that therefore, the said judgement must be reviewed and set aside by the Constitutional Court.





3. The Patriots for Economic Progress shall file the said petition on Monday, 10th March 2025. It is hoped and expected that, despite the purging of some justices of the Constitutional Court that recently took place, the party will be able to get some justice in this matter from the Constitutional Court.



Issued by:



Sean E. Tembo (SET)

Party President

Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP)

Lusaka, Zambia