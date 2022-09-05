After more than 72 hours of being in detention without charge, opposition Patriots for Economic Progress -PEP leader Sean E. Tembo is unwell and currently at Chilenje Level 1 Hospital seeking medical treatment
Yaba.
He could not handle jail conditions. Yet he portrays himself as a tough cookie, showing off pictures of himself with a rifle on hunting trips.
What a whimp.
And now the state has sent him to a hospital mu komboni.
Anyway, he is being released today on bond.
Him and the Pf held people in those cells for weeks. Now Sean is ill after 3 days LOL let your stamina match your mouth .
Do not revel in the misfortune of others. It is not ubuntu!