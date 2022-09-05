After more than 72 hours of being in detention without charge, opposition Patriots for Economic Progress -PEP leader Sean E. Tembo is unwell and currently at Chilenje Level 1 Hospital seeking medical treatment

  1. Yaba.

    He could not handle jail conditions. Yet he portrays himself as a tough cookie, showing off pictures of himself with a rifle on hunting trips.

    What a whimp.

    And now the state has sent him to a hospital mu komboni.

    Anyway, he is being released today on bond.

