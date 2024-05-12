Sean Tembo joins UKA

UKA grows as PeP, NED join
THE Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) and New Era Democratic Party (NED) have joined the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA).
UKA Chairperson for Communications Jackson Silavwe said the two political parties will be formally introduced to the alliance soon.
And Mr Silavwe has urged UKA members and supporters to be ready for mass people’s actions at short notice onwards.
“Considered and approved the application for membership into the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) made by Patriots for Economic Progress and New Era Democratic Party (NED) led by Mr. Sean Tembo and Ms. Phumulo Situmbeko respectively.
They will be formally introduced at the next UKA press briefing
