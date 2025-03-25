BREAKING: Sean Tembo petitions the Constitutional Court over Edgar Lungu’s eligibility





SEAN Tembo, the Tonse Alliance spokesman is arguing that, the court departed from its earlier decision in the Shakafuswa case. In that case, the court stated that, it could not determine someone’s future eligibility before that person could file nomination.





Speaking on Radio Phoenix’s Let The People Talk program Tembo explained that, they have submitted the petition in a manner that the Constitutional Court renders its decision in the most expedient manner possible.





“We want to start campaigning for our 2026 candidate, who is Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu,” Sean Tembo said.





Last year on December 10, the Constitutional Court ruled that former president Edgar Lungu was not eligible to contest future elections.