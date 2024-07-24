Sean Tembo says his first choice for UKA is Edgar Lungu

SEAN TEMBO ENDORSES LUNGU

Sean Tembo says his first choice for the opposition alliance UKA is PF president Edgar Lungu.

Lungu is also sixth Zambian President. He ruled Zambia for seven years beat Hakainde Hichilema twice, in a by-election in 2015 and a year later in a general election in 2016.

But in 2021, Hichilema beat Lungu with about a million votes. This was Hichilema’s sixth attempt at the presidency having failed five times since his ascendance to the UPND presidency following the death of founding president Anderson Mazoka.

Tembo says the primary goal for the opposition is to win the election and get Hichilema. It looks this is the view of many of these opposition parties who have come together under UKA.

Tembo who heads a political party called PeP says Hichilema will lock all of them if he wins in 2026.

“Apa our primary objective is to win, and therefore we need to float a candidate that has the greatest probability of winning us the election, otherwise if we fail to win, Bally will have all of us locked up on flimsy charges soon after. Mambala is not playing. Anyway, the Future is SET ✌🏼✌🏼✌🏼,” wrote Tembo in a Facebook post today.

Insiders within UKA apart from Saboi who leads part of a small party called NDC the rest have no issue with having Lungu to led.

The challenge could be on who runs with him.

Zambian Eye, 23rd July 2024.