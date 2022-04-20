Sean Tembo to conduct mass protests against high cost of living.

Patriots for Economic Progress PeP Protests High Cost of Living

The Patriots for Economic Progress PeP has submitted a notice to protest against the high cost of living in Zambia.

In a letter dated 19th April 2022 addressed to Lusaka Province Commissioner of Police party president Mr Sean Enock Tembo, stated that the procession will be held on 27th April, 2022 beginning from Arcades Bus Stop, Cairo Road, Church Road, Alick Nkhata Road, Thabo Mbeki Road and back to Arcades Bus Stop.

Mr Tembo further stated that the party will provide adequate manpower to ensure no disruption to traffic.