Sean Tembo To Report Hichilema To International Criminal Court (ICC)

SEAN TEMBO TO REPORT HICHILEMA TO THE HAGUE
A WARN AND CAUTION has been made to the State regarding our intention to report the President and specific members of his Government to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague, for Crimes Against Humanity- Sean Tembo
I thought the report was already sent kanshi iyayiKikikikiki
That’s the right thing to do. Let the masquerade be exposed. The only thing the Dictator fears is a white man. And once the white men start hearing what is happening in the Country, they will take interest. There have been puppets before, lavished with Nobel Peace Prizes….but when their atrocities became too much, they were thrown under the bus. It is just a matter of time. The world will soon notice what is happening in the country.
They already know what’s happening. Did you miss the democracy conference (I can’t remember the exact name) recently held in Lusaka and the attendies from different countries and international organizations hailed Zambia for it’s democratic credentials so I’m afraid you wait forever for them to see the imaginary dictatorship you see in the country. By way, law breakers are supposed to be dealt by law enforcement agencies regardless if they are opposition leaders or members or because law and order is part of democracy.